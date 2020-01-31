Florida student joins PICRC as new intern

On January 27, 2020, Phoebe Alvarez joined the Palau International Coral Reef Center (PICRC) as the Center’s new intern. A recent high school graduate from Florida, U.S.A., Phoebe’s achievements and passion for marine conservation have led her into her new position where she will be working until March 6, 2020.

Phoebe graduated with Merit from Fort Lauderdale High School and received her Cambridge Advanced International Certificate of Education (AICE) Diploma in December 2019. From debate, to sales associate, to volunteering, Phoebe has a wide variety of experiences and interest that have given her an interest in pursuing careers in Marine Biology, International Studies and International Law. “I expect to gain insight into how a research organization operates and conducts research while learning about Palauan marine ecosystems,” stated Phoebe.

PICRC’s internship program is a six-week long position that accepts three applicants throughout the year. Each intern is assigned to a mentor who is able to guide them in the development of a research project. “The main purpose is to give students practical skills, useful tools, and hands on experience that will prepare them for a career in conservation,” stated Lincy Lee Marino; Phoebe’s mentor and researcher at PICRC.