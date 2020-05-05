FIU Director Werner passes away

Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) Director Nelson Werner passed away on May 2.

Werner has been FIU Director since 2013. Before he returned to Palau six years ago, he served as Assistant Attorney General of Guam Attorney’s General Office from 2011 to 2013.

He was in Palau from 2008 to 2010 to serve as the Assistant Attorney General of the Office of the Attorney General.

According to the Palau Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) FB page, Werner was also the organization’s board member and was credited for work for the animal’s welfare in the nation and setting up the new PAWS vet clinic in 2019.

“Nelson was a passionate animal lover, with 5 dogs and 4 cats, all rescued in Palau. Over the years he also re-homed many animals to the US. He was instrumental in setting up the new PAWS vet clinic (Topside) in Palau in 2019, and was responsible for its warm and inviting atmosphere, as well as the construction quality control,” PAWS said.

It added that “Nelson’s dream was always to create a dog sanctuary in Palau, and his dream will not be forgotten.”

He is survived by his wife, Mariko.

On April 24, the Financial Institution Commission (FIC) has announced that it has appointed an Acting Director for the FIU.

FIC did not specify Werner’s medical condition, but said the appointment of Mr. Hussein Derbai, to serve as “Acting Director” of the FIU was “due to unexpected health-related issues affecting FIU Director Werner.

A GoFund Me was created on April 25 to help raise funds to Medivac Werner to go to Taiwan for health care. (B. Carreon)