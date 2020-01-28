First Lady Remengesau Awards 2019 Elementary School Christmas Tree Competition Winners

On Wednesday, January 22nd , First Lady Debbie M. Remengesau and Roxanne Blesam, wife of Minister Umiich Sengebau, extended their congratulations and presented the winning awards of the 2019 Elementary School Christmas Tree Competition.

Melekeok Elementary School and PJF Kayangel Elementary School tied at the first place winning a cash prize of $1,000. Airai Elementary School won second prize with a cash prize of $700 followed by Ngeremlengui Elementary School with a cash prize of $500. Angaur Elementary School took fourth place with a cash prize of $300. The ten elementary schools who also participated in the competition received a consolidation prize of $150 each.

All trees submitted were presented to a panel of judges from the Palau Visitors Authority, Our Ocean Secretariat, and the Palau Community Action Agency, who judged the designs based on originality, creativity, inspiration and the use of natural materials in line with the theme of “Year of Innovative Learning and Excellence”.

The goal of the annual competition as expressed by the First Lady is to stimulate the imaginations of our young children in artistic expression while also encouraging the use of natural materials and recyclables.

The annual competition is hosted by the First Lady and the Ministers’ Spouse in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Community and Cultural Affairs.