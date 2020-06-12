EQPB hosts workshop to protect Palau’s waters

On June 9, the Environmental Quality Protection Board hosted a 4-hour long workshop in Koror centering around the recently-updated Marine and Fresh Water Regulations. About 60 participants, including State Governors, Speakers, and Legislators, contractors and Environmental consultants, attended the workshop to learn about and discuss the newly-implemented changes.

“These are our lands, our water, our environment. EQPB is here to help us protect and manage these,” Ngatpang State Legislator Elin Kloulechad said to open the meeting.

EQPB Engineer and Scientist Dr. Peter Peshut conducted the workshop, highlighting various updates to key areas such as the Anti-Degradation Policy, water uses, classification, buffer zones, water quality standards, pollutant discharge permits, mixing zones, and dredging.

The State leaders in attendance and the EQPB agreed that collaboration is essential for the continual state planning for sustainable development, and the protection of Palau’s waters. The workshop was part of a series of trainings aimed at increasing public awareness of the EQPB regulations and application review process.

