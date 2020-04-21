Donation from Ping An store

On Friday, April 17, 2020 Mr. & Mrs. Kang Liu, owners of Ping An Store in Idid, Koror together with Ms. Elaine Emul and two other business partners donated 500 pieces masks, 4 temperature guns and 2 high powered flash lights to the Ministry of Justice. Ms. Emul on behalf of the couples expressed their appreciation to the officers of the Ministry of Justice for their hard work and commitment in keeping the Palauan citizens and visitors safe. She further mentioned that the donations will help protect the front line officers in their duties during the COVID 19 pandemic.

Vice President and Minister of Justice Raynold B. Oilouch joined COS Earnest Ongidobel, MLE&FWP Director Victor Remengesau, BPS Director Alonz, CID Chief Cleory Cleofas, DOC Chief Ricky Ngiraked, Lt. Jeffrey Eriich and DFR Chief Godwin Phillip to receive the much needed donations from Pin Ang Company. COS Ongidobel on behalf of the Office of the Vice President and the Ministry of Justice thanked Mr. and Mrs. Kang Liu and Pin Ang Company for their donations and support.