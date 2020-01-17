Cook Islands submarine fibreoptic cable going live in May

Residents of Rarotonga and Aitutaki in the Cook Islands are looking forward to faster cheaper internet this year with the Manatua One Polynesia fibreoptic cable scheduled to come online in May.

In a statement the Cook Islands government said the cable was finally brought ashore in Rutaki village on Rarotonga this week after earlier attempts were abandoned because of adverse weather conditions from the recent Cyclone Sarai.

The 3600km long submarine cable will connect Rarotonga and Aitutaki in the Cook Islands with Niue, Apia in Samoa and Tahiti and Bora Bora in French Polynesia.

It has a capacity of up to 10Tbps which is the equivalent of 10 million Mbps.

In comparison the local internet provider Blue Sky Cook Islands’ website shows the fastest broadband connection available to the public at the moment is about 12Mbps.

Now that the cable is safely ashore in Rarotonga it will be connected through to the Rarotonga International Cable Landing Station being constructed by Avaroa Cable Ltd at Aroa.

Meanwhile the cable laying vessel SubCom Reliance will join it back up with the main international cable link that is around 50km off of Rarotonga before continuing with the rest of the cable deployment onwards to French Polynesia where it will finally go live in May.

