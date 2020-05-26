China donates personal protective equipment to FSM’s COVID-19 response

POHNPEI, 25 MAY 2020 (FSM GOVT) —- China has donated personal protective equipment to the Federated States of Micronesia’s (FSM) COVID-19 response.

FSM Secretary of the Department of Health & Social Affairs Livingston Taulung, received Huang Zheng, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China (China) on behalf of the Government of the Federated States of Micronesia.

The purpose of the meeting was for China to formally handover approximately 10,000 medical face masks, 200 sets of protective clothing, and 1,000 pairs of medical gloves, in addition to a US$50,000 cash donation, to assist the National and State Governments in tackling the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This is the second wave of assistance from China, as the National Government had previously taken receipt of US$100,000 of financial support and an additional US$150,000 equivalent in donations of personal protective equipment for first responders.

China has also donated US$20,000 of assistance to Pohnpei State directly, as a sign of the Great Friendship between the FSM and China.In the discussion between Secretary Taulung and Ambassador Huang, it was noted that, through the Great Friendship between the FSM and China, additional assistance will be forthcoming.

Ambassador Huang said when a vaccine is available, the people and Government of China will ensure that the vaccine is given to the international community, including the FSM. “Our people will benefit from this,” Secretary Taulung said.

“Rest assured that we will be delivering these supplies fairly to all of our States.I know that our Great Friendship includes the relationship between the FSM and China, as well as our States and China’s Provinces…. This gift of assistance reflects the FSM-China Great Friendship. As you know, developing countries have challenges not only in terms of human resources but also in terms of financial capacity. The assurance from your President with regards to this continued assistance is welcome, and we want to extend our utmost appreciation for that. Furthermore…we appreciate China’s willingness to develop a vaccine for this Pandemic, in addition to its promise to share it with our people.”

“We really believe that this pandemic is a global humanitarian crisis,” Ambassador Huang said. “The virus respects no borders, and global cooperation and solidarity is the strongest weapon to fight it.” The FSM and China have had nearly 31 years of Great Friendship, based on the bedrock of the One-China Policy and a mutually shared commitment to respect and common development…..PACNEWS