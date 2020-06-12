Australian Embassy donates $5,000 to the 2021 Arts and Tides Calendar

On June 02, 2020, Australian Ambassador Richelle Turner donated $5,000 to the 2021 “Saving Our Oceans from Plastic Pollution” Arts and Tides Calendar. Marking the first time that the Embassy of Australia donates to this community building program, this is also the highest donation received so far for the Arts and Tide Calendar.

“The theme of the 2021 PICRC calendar is particularly important to Australia. As an island continent, Australia is concerned about plastic pollution choking our water ways and oceans. Australia is taking action and leading important research into recycling plastic and tackling marine debris. At a business and community level in Australia, single use plastic is discouraged. The Australian Prime Minister joins the President of the Republic of Palau on a High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy which encourages actions to address plastic pollution” stated Ambassador Turner. “Of concern, scientists estimate that in just 30 years’ time the weight of plastics in our oceans will exceed the weight of fish in the ocean. We welcome PICRC raising awareness of this issue and working together with businesses and community members to address plastic waste in Palau’s river systems, beaches, and oceans,” she added.

PICRC CEO, Yimnang Golbuu, expressed his gratitude to the Australian Embassy in Palau for their generous donation to the Center, especially during these difficult times: “We are happy to see the value that members of our community place upon this program. Plastic pollution, just like ocean acidification and global warming, are pressing issues that must be addressed. What better way to find solutions, than involving the youth and community at large into taking action.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...

Related