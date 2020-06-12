47 repatriated residents arrive safely

Despite anxiety and expressed fears of Palau’s citizens and residents regarding the arrival of the 47 repatriated residents from Guam, the flight arrival and processing at the airport last night went smoothly, according to Vice President Raynold Oilouch, NEC Chairman.

The passengers were screened and processed and taken by bus to directly to quarantine site without any incident. Rumors of possible road blockade and protests turned out false to the relief of the frontline workers.

The passengers will be quarantined for another 14 days at the quarantine site and will undergo two more tests before they are released. Once released, they will also be required to self-quarantine for another 14 days at home and be tested.

In the previous day, the 11 patients and escorts from Taiwan also arrived. 6 of the patients were admitted to hospital to be quarantined and five were placed in another quarantine site to under the 14 day quarantine.

During last Wednesday press briefing, Mr. Gaafar Uherbelau reported that existing regulations mandate that all incoming travelers are required to be quarantined for 14 days and therefore, passengers from Taiwan were tested negative before leaving Taiwan, they will be quarantined in compliance with the regulations.

Dr. Victor Yano, former Minister of Health and Chairman of HealthCare Fund Governing Board, called on the community to trust our people who have been trained to do their job.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...

Related