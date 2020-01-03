24 confirmed measles cases in Fiji

SUVA, 24 DECEMBER 2019 — There are now 24 confirmed cases of measles in Fiji since the last update on 18 December.

The latest confirmed case is a 3 month old from Naikorokoro Village in Lami who is currently admitted under isolation at CWM Hospital in Suva.

All earlier confirmed cases have recovered or are recovering well at home.

All 24 cases have from the following areas in the Central Division:

*12 cases from the Serua/Namosi Subdivision (Wailali, Wainadoi, Navunikabi, and Makosoi Deuba)

*5 cases from Suva Subdivision (Samabula, Vatuwaqa, Tacirua, Wailekutu and Naikorokoro Village in Lami).

*3 cases from Rewa Subdivision (Koronivia, Nasilai Village Nakelo, Davuilevu).

*4 cases from Naitasiri Subdivision (Saumakia Village)

Measles is a highly contagious disease; therefore, non-essential travel to Naikorokoro Village in Lami, Saumakia Village in Naitasiri, Serua/Namosi, and Nasilai Village in Nakelo Rewa is strongly discouraged.

Since the outbreak was declared on 07 Thursday2019, approximately 328,000 people in Fiji have been vaccinated against measles.

With one days left to Christmas the Ministry of Health and Medical Services is urging everyone in the target groups to get vaccinated if they haven’t already during this campaign.

“We are especially urging parents of children aged 6 months to 5 years of age to get their children vaccinated against measles during this campaign, even if the child has received all routine vaccinations according to the national immunisation schedule. Children under the age of 5 are most at risk of being infected by measles and developing the complications of the disease”.

Vaccination for all target groups is available at immunisation outreach posts listed in daily advisories in newspapers and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services Facebook page and website (www.health.gov.fj). Vaccination is also available at all health centres and nursing stations.

The national campaign is targeting people who are most at risk of being infected by measles and spreading the disease:

Any person travelling overseas (with evidence of travel i.e. a travel itinerary or ticket)

All people born between 1980 and 2000 (19 to 39 year olds who should have ID available if asked)

Any child who has not received 2 doses of a measles vaccine according to the national immunisation schedule

Any child aged 12 and 18 months in Fiji who are due their routine measles immunisation according to the national immunisation schedule

All health care workers

All airport and port-of-entry workers, and hotel staff

The only exceptions to those in the above groups are pregnant women, children under the age of 6 months, those with compromised immune systems (including those on immunosuppressive medication/treatment), and those with a known allergy to the vaccine. These people should not be vaccinated.

People aged 40 and over are not a target group. They are likely to have had measles as a child (before the vaccine was introduced) and therefore have life-long immunity.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services wishes to acknowledge the assistance provided by UNICEF and the Australian and New Zealand Governments in securing vaccines for Fiji. And we also thank the World Health Organisation for their continuous technical support….PACNEWS