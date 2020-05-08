2021 Oceania Athletics Championships to be hosted in Vanuatu

PORT VILA, 07 MAY 2020 (VANUATU DAILY POST)—The 2021 Oceania Athletics Championships are to be conducted at Korman Stadium, Port Vila, Vanuatu.

Oceania Athletics is currently working with the Local Organising Committee and the Vanuatu Government to finalise the dates of the Championships which are planned to be held during the month of May.

Once a final decision has been made all Member Federations will be notified via Circular and dates published via OAA media channels.

In a statement released by Oceania athletics stated; “ While we continue to feel the effects of the global pandemic, we remind our Athletics’ Family to stay safe.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone during these uncertain times.”…PACNEWS