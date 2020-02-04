10th JAPAN FAIR coming this Sunday

The 10th Japan Fair on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Ngarchamayong Cultural Center from 1:30-4:30pm hosted by the Japan Embassy in Palau.

Aimed at strengthening the friendly relations between Japan and Palau, the program promotes cultural exchanges through booth activities, presentations and stage performances. This year guests from Zao Town in Miyagi Prefecture (Palau’s host town for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games) will be introducing their town and members of the Japan-Palau Goodwill Yacht Race. In addition to regular performers from the Palau Japanese Language School and Palau Judo Federation, there will be a performance by Palau High School students.

Visitors will have opportunities to experience Japanese culture such as trying-on yukata (summer kimono) and Jinbaori (samurai surcoat), origami (art of folding paper), shodo (Japanese calligraphy), Kokeshi (traditional handicraft of Zao Town) and “Misanga” (Friendship bracelet).

Embassy of Japan welcomes everyone to come and join this free public event.

For more information, please contact the Embassy of Japan at 488-6455/ 6456.