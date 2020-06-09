10 more cardiac monitors arrive from Australia to help with COVID-19 response in Palau

10 more cardiac monitors from the Australian Government arrived on June 4th to assist with Palau’s response to COVID-19.

The equipment was then given to the Ministry of Health on June 5th through a short handover ceremony.

Cardiac Monitors continuously show the cardiac rhythm and sends the electrocardiogram tracing to a main monitor in a nursing station. Additionally, cardiac monitoring allows for the continual observation of several patients.

According to an article in GE Healthcare “data from Wuhan, China has indicated that arrhythmia and acute cardiac injury could be among the most prevalent heart complications in confirmed-positive cases.”

Finally, the Australian Government has previously shown support through the donation of 5 cardiac monitors and 5 ventilators. Ambassador Richelle Turner has expressed that “Australia’s prayers are with Palau during this crisis.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...

Related